Brewers add all-star infielder Eduardo Escobar before deadline (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers have added some offensive help for the stretch as the Major League trade deadline approaches. Milwaukee sent prospects (OF) Cooper Hummel and (Inf) Alberto Ciprian to the Arizona Diamondbacks for infielder Eduardo Escobar on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Escobar was selected to his first All-Star game and is hitting .246 with 22 HR and 65 RBI in 98 games with Arizona this season. He made 92 starts (61g at 3B and 31g at 2B). The switch-hitter entered the day among the National League leaders in HR (T5th) and RBI (T6th).

Escobar is a career .256 hitter with 132 HR and 511 RBI in 1,080 games during 11 Major League seasons with the White Sox, Twins and Diamondbacks.

Escobar’s best season came in 2019 when he hit .269 with 35 HR and 118 RBI in 158 games with Arizona.

The 26-year-old Hummel was selected by Milwaukee in the 18th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft. He was playing at Triple-A Nashville this season, batting .254 with 6 HR and 15 RBI in 46 games.

The 18-year-old Ciprian signed with Milwaukee as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2019. He was playing his first professional season in the Dominican Summer League, batting .378 (14-for-37) with 0 HR and 8 RBI in 12 games.

Escobar will join the Brewers for the first of a three game series in Atlanta on Friday.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Eduardo Escobar playing 1st base :10

AUDIO: David Stearns on Escobar’s power :12

AUDIO: David Stearns on why the Brewers made this deal :12