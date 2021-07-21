Bucks win second NBA title in 50 years, knock off the Suns in Six (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions for the first time in 50 years after knocking off the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game Six of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo saved the best for last, pouring in 50 points and pulling down 14 rebounds, earning NBA Finals MVP honors. Giannis his 17 of 19 at the free throw line and the Bucks made 25 of 29 (86%) as a team from the charity stripe.

After falling behind 0-2 in the series, the Bucks reeled off four straight wins, becoming just the fifth NBA team to win a title after trailing 2-0 in the finals.

Antetokounmpo scored 20 points in the third quarter as the Bucks rebounded from a 47-42 halftime deficit.

Khris Middleton added 17 points, but none bigger than the mid-range jumper he hit with just under a minute to play, giving the Bucks some breathing room down the stretch. Bobby Portis added 16 points off the bench for the Bucks.

Chris Paul had 26 and Devin Booker 19 for the Suns, but Booker, who had played so well in the series, missed all seven of his three point attempts. The Suns fell short of winning their first NBA title.

More than 17,000 fans were on hand inside Fiserv Forum and another 65,000 fans packed the expanded Deer District, celebrating the franchise’s second NBA title.

It’s the second time in these playoffs that the Bucks rebounded from a 0-2 hole to win. The first came in the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets.

The city will honor the Bucks with a victory parade and celebration on Thursday, then it’s time to relax and celebrate before Giannis and his teammates return to try to do it again next season.

AUDIO: Giannis Antetokounmpo on staying put and winning a title in Milwaukee :11

AUDIO: Mike Budenholzer on Giannis in the finals :11

AUDIO: Khris Middleton on Giannis Antetokounmpo :10