Garcia picks North Carolina

Dawson Garcia pulled his name from consideration for the NBA Draft this week. Today, the 6’11 forward announced he would be transferring to North Carolina where he’ll be able to play for the Tar Heels immediately.

Garcia averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds a game for Marquette in his first season. He scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in a 83-70 Marquette victory over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill last season.

Garcia had six games with 20 or more points last season for a Marquette team that finished 13-14 and missed the NCAA Tournament.

Garcia paid visits to North Carolina, Arizona and Illinois and considered a return to Marquette with new coach Shaka Smart. But in the end, Garcia picked the Tar Heels and their new head coach Hubert Davis.

Because Garcia put his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal before July 1, he’ll be eligible to play for the Tar Heels immediately.

Garcia’s departure from Marquette opens up a scholarship for the Golden Eagles for the upcoming season. Smart has already brought in nine new players for next season.