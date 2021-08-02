Brewers acquire veteran reliever John Axford

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed reliever John Axford from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations. Axford will join the team in their series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight.

The 38-year-old Axford spent five seasons (2009-13) with the Brewers where he went 21-19 with a 3.35 ERA and 106 saves in 268 appearances. He is the all-time franchise leader in saves for a single season with 46 back in 2011 and ranks second in franchise history to Dan Plesac (133) in career saves. His 43 straight saves without a blow save in 2011 is a franchise record.

Axford hasn’t pitched in the Major leagues since 2018 and started as a studio analyst for Blue Jays television this season. He then pitched for Team Canada in the Olympic qualifier before Toronto signed him to a Minor League contract on June 24. He went 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA and 2 saves in 9 relief appearances at Triple-A Buffalo, holding opponents to a .061 batting average.

Axford has a career record of 38-34 with a 3.87 ERA and 144 saves in 543 games (1 start) during 10 Major League seasons with Milwaukee, St. Louis, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Oakland, Toronto and the Los Angeles Dodgers.