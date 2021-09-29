Senate Republicans pass “Born Alive” bill

A Republican-authored bill that would require doctors to perform life-saving care on babies who survive late-term abortions has passed the State Senate.

Republican Senator Roger Roth says the bill ensures care for all children.

“Many across the aisle talk about the importance to lower mortality rates for babies and for every baby to be able to get the care they need here in Wisconsin. Should that not include babies who survive abortions?”

But Democrats say the bill’s premise is just an excuse to attack abortions. Senator Kelda Roys says if Republicans really wanted to save the lives of children, they should start with the ones that have already been born, by accepting Medicaid expansion.

“It’s one of the easiest ways, one of the most cost-effective ways to save the lives of women and babies, and yet time and again this body has refused to do just that.”

The bill will now head to the Assembly for a vote, before heading to Governor Evers.