Advocate and Democrats critical of latest Republican medical marijuana bill

A long-time advocate says the latest medical marijuana bill being offered by Republican legislators falls far short of what people need to access the drug. Gary Storck of Madison heads the group Is My Medicine Legal Yet?

“Some ability to grow your own medicine is pretty critical, because that way you’re not facing the steep potential cost of going to dispensaries,” Storck says.

The new legislation would keep medical marijuana tightly regulated, and only allow doctors to recommend various non-smokable forms of the drug to their patients. It’s offered by Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) and Representative Pat Snyder (R-Schofield).

This morning, ⁦@RepSnyder85⁩ and I are introducing our medical marijuana legislation. It is past time for Wisconsin to have this conversation. pic.twitter.com/MiNHNe41wM — Sen. Mary Felzkowski (@MaryFelzkowski) January 26, 2022

“Certainly the forms that they want to put it in are useful, and some patients don’t like to smoke. But I think the vast majority of patients do find the best benefits by smoking or inhaling vapors, and most states do allow that,” Storck says.

Storck believes individuals should be able to grow marijuana in limited amounts for their own treatment. Wisconsin is one of just 14 states that have yet to legalize medical marijuana in some form.

Both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Governor Tony Evers have indicated support for medical marijuana. But some Democrats are critical of this latest proposal.

“Wisconsin will best move forward through fully legalized cannabis for adult, responsible usage. That is where I am putting my time and energy,” said Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison).

“Setting up a political commission to be in charge of whether people get access to medication, and dictating the way in which they can consume it, isn’t what the Wisconsinites advocating for this bill have asked for,” said Senator Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point).