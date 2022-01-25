Center for COVID Control testing sites remain closed

A coronavirus testing company accused of fraud has closed its locations around Wisconsin. No one knows if or when they’ll reopen.

The Center for COVID Control had planned to reopen last week, but will remain closed for a while longer. The CCC is facing serious questions, and at least five lawsuits, over whether it performed coronavirus tests. The CCC has closed all of its offices across the country.

The FBI served search warrants on the company Monday. The state attorneys general in Illinois and Minnesota are investigating.