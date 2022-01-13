State sets new COVID-19 hospitalization record

Wisconsin sets a new record on Wednesday, for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The state Department of Health Services reports Critically High infection rates in all 72 Wisconsin counties.

But as the state’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ryan Westergaard recently noted, hospitalizations are the really critical number.

“I think that we should be looking at that number, we should be talking about that number, because it’s really high, it’s too high. That fact that it’s so high is creating an unsafe situation for people who need medical care.”

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported a pandemic high of 2,278, mainly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, including 488 in ICU beds.