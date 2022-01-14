Waukesha County judge rules against ballot drop boxes

A Waukesha County Judge has ordered a halt to the use of ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin elections. Judge Michael Bohren said Thursday he would finalize an injunction in 10 days ordering the state Elections Commission to withdraw its guidance to municipal clerks regarding drop boxes that are not located in their offices.

Bohren ruled in favor of a lawsuit by the Wisconsin Institute For Law and Liberty. Luke Berg with the conservative law firm argued that the Commission’s guidance carried a lot of weight with local clerks.

“It is charged with administering the election laws and it is charged with providing guidance to clerks. So when it says something is lawful, municipal clerks follow it’s lead.”

Representing the elections commission, Steven Kilpatrick countered that clerks had made a great effort to ensure the drop boxes were secure.

“The commission’s guidance states that clerks should ensure that drop boxes are secure, can be monitored, and can be regularly emptied.”

The lawsuit by WILL is part of part of an Republican effort to oppose drop boxes. Bohren’s ruling is likely to be appealed.