Ruling by California judge puts gray wolf back on endangered species list

A California judge has placed gray wolves back on the federal Endangered Species List. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White on Thursday reversed a November 2020 decision that removed the gray wolf from federal protections.

White agreed with environmental groups, in ruling that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service improperly relied on inadequate and outdated state plans for wolf management when deciding to remove protections for wolves in Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reviewing the ruling.