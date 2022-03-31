Marquette Poll shows President Biden holds very early lead in 2024 presidential races

The country is only heading into the midterm elections, but politicians are looking to the 2024 presidential elections.

The new Marquette Law School Poll shows that President Joe Biden has the edge over three potential Republican Challengers nationwide. But poll director Charles Franklin says a lot of people didn’t want to vote for any of the matchups.

“The public is grumpy by a whole lot of measures. And I think this wishing for someone else is also a sign of that grumpy essence kind of non-partisan wishing for someone else.”

Franklin says this is less a chance to start the race for the 2024 election, and more of a way to gauge interest in the race.

“Our real purpose here is to explore how the Republican Party is thinking about alternatives to President Trump and whether President Trump may run again.”

President Biden showed a lead over former President Donald Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis.