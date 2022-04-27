MU Poll shows tightening primary for Dems in US Senate, steady numbers in GOP primary for Governor

The possible winner of the Democrat primary for a US Senate seat is still up in the air, according to the Marquette Law School Poll.

Poll director Charles Franklin says two candidates remain in the lead. “We have Mandela Barnes at 19%, Alex Lasry at 16%, Sarah, Godlewski at 7%, and Tom Nelson at 5%. And the other seven candidates we asked about all at 1% or less.”

But 48 percent of Democrats still say they don’t have a candidate or didn’t know enough to make a decision just yet.

That’s a similar case for the Republican primary for Governor. Franklin says Republicans seem to be leaning towards former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch for now, at least among people who have made a decision.

“Rebecca Kleefisch continues to lead there at 32%, Kevin Nicholson at 10%, and Tim Ramthun at 4%.”

Forty-eight percent of Republicans still don’t know enough about the candidates to make a choice. The poll was conducted before businessman Tim Michels entered the race this weekend.

Not enough people know about the Republican elections investigation to have an opinion on it. Despite the divisive nature of the probe among political circles, poll director Charles Franklin says not many people know enough about it.

“57% this month said they hadn’t heard enough. And another 2% said they didn’t know. 13% had approved of the job [Special Counsel] Gableman is doing, 27% disapproved.”

Taxpayers are paying over 600-thousand dollars for the investigation, plus more for legal fees stemming from several open records lawsuits filed against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Special Counsel Mike Gableman.