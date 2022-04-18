Tommy Thompson announces he will not run for governor

Voters will not see Tommy Thompson’s name on the Republican primary ballot for Wisconsin governor this fall.

The popular four-term former governor announced Monday that he won’t run again, after publicly floating the idea as he wrapped up his time as interim UW System president earlier this year. A campaign would have put the 80-year-old Thompson on the ballot for the first time in a decade, and 24 years after his last electoral win.

“This is a very difficult conclusion. After a full life of service and leading and growing businesses, I know I have the vision, drive and vitality to serve another term as governor,” Thompson said in a statement.

Thompson was elected to four terms as governor starting in the 1980s. Thompson’s entry would have shaken up an already crowded Republican field that includes Rebecca Kleefisch, business consultant Kevin Nicholson, and state Representative Timothy Ramthun. The winner of the August 9th primary will advance to likely face Democratic incumbent Tony Evers.