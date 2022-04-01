U.S. House votes to pass insulin co-pay cap

A bill to cap insurance co-pays for insulin has passed the House of Representatives without the support of any Wisconsin Republicans.

Twelve Republicans joined all House Democrats on Thursday in voting for legislation that would cap the cost of insulin at $35 per month, but Wisconsin’s Scott Fitzgerald, Tom Tiffany, Brian Steil, Glenn Grothman and Mike Gallagher all voted no.

Experts say insulin costs about ten dollars per vial to produce. The price has more than doubled since 2012, and even some people with insurance can pay hundreds of dollars per vial. Republicans have referred to the bill as “government price fixing.”

The measure now heads to the U.S. Senate, and president Joe Biden is expected to sign it, if it passes that chamber.