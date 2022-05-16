Cases are increasing but new therapeutics can save lives of COVID patients

COVID-19 infections are again on the rise in Wisconsin, but new treatments can keep people alive. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard notes that new therapeutics are available. His message to those 50 or older, or with underlying risk factors

“Know how to get Paxlovid or one of the other therapeutics because it can save lives,” Westergaard said during a Monday media conference call. “People are still at risk. But I think it’s important for people to embrace the what the new reality is, or the current phase of the pandemic, as one where we can save lives in ways that we never could before.”

The rate of COVID hospitalizations is not rising as rapidly as it did earlier this year. “But, it’s going up. So that’s why we want people to pay attention and take some action so it doesn’t get back into a danger zone,” Westergaard said.

It remains important for people to stay up to date on vaccinations, test if they show symptoms and stay home if they become ill.