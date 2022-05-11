Three elderly Marathon County residents scammed by crooks pretending to be grandchildren

Marathon County deputies say a group of scammers stole over 80 thousand dollars from three elderly residents over the last few weeks.

Public information officer Sarah Severson says the scammers pretended to be distressed grandchildren. “That grandchild was being held in jail and needed bond money and these individuals called asking for that money and then later showed up at the victim’s home in person to collect the cash.”

Severson says it’s a reminder to stay in touch with elderly family members and to set up code words in case of real trouble. “So if you do receive a phone call that someone that you don’t know is asking you for money it’s really important that you verify the facts.”

If you have any information or received one of these calls, you’re asked to reach out to the Sheriff’s office as well.