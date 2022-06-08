Wisconsin leads nation in Spring Drug Take Back collections

Wisconsinites turned in a lot of unwanted drugs this spring. The state Department of Justice announced Tuesday that Wisconsin ranked number one in the nation for most prescription medications collected during the spring 2022 Drug Take Back, with more than 59,000 pounds of unwanted medications turned in.

According to DOJ, Wisconsin has collected more than a million pounds of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, ranking third behind California and Texas.