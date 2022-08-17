Finance Committee reallocates funding for youth corrections facilities in Milwaukee and Racine counties

At the Capitol on Tuesday, the legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance reallocated more than $21 million in bonding to offset rising costs for Milwaukee and Racine counties to build new youth corrections facilities.

“It certainly doesn’t mean that we’re done doing all the work necessary to see this transition and modernization of our juvenile justice system in Wisconsin, but it is one significant step forward in the right direction,” said committee member, Representative Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee).

The facilities are part of the ongoing effort, towards replacing the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls with regional facilities.

Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) co-chairs, Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) released the following statement after the committee approved an updated plan for juvenile corrections facilities in Wisconsin.

“The Legislature has demonstrated our commitment to providing meaningful, effective correctional services for youth in our state and their families. These Secure Residential Care Centers for children and youth (SRCCCYs) are an important component of the future of our juvenile corrections system, which provides essential rehabilitation services while protecting public safety.

“Our JFC action today is one more important step toward fulfilling our promise to close Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake. The updated plan we approved, created in collaboration with the counties where the SRCCCYs will be located, will redistribute funding so these projects are able to move forward and bring those at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake closer to their support systems.”