It’s official – Milwaukee will host 2024 Republican National Convention

It’s the MKE for the RNC. Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel on Friday announced Milwaukee will host the party’s 2024 National Convention.

“The next two years we look forward to working with the mayor and everyone in the community to make this an event that not only highlights the RNC and our nominee for 2024 but highlights the great city that Milwaukee is,” McDaniel said.

“I look forward to presenting my city to Republican delegates, to alternates and representatives of the news media as well who will descend upon Milwaukee,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

The choice was something of a foregone conclusion, since Nashville officials recently voted down a draft agreement to host. The 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee was a largely virtual affair due to the coronavirus pandemic.