Trump will headline Waukesha rally for Michels

Former President Donald Trump will be back in Wisconsin Friday night. Trump is headlining a rally at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds for Tim Michels, the construction company executive who Trump is endorsing in the Republican primary for governor.

Michels faces former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who’s gotten the endorsement of former Vice President Mike Pence. Michaels and Kleefisch are front runners in the Republican primary that includes State Representative Tim Ramthun. The winner will face incumbent Democratic governor Tony Evers in the November general election.

In addition to Trump and Michels, scheduled speakers include Trump-endorsed congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, and Adam Steen, a Trump-endorsed candidate challenging Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the Republican primary for the 63rd state Assembly District.