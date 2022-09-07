Be careful what you share about students on social media, says BBB

Kids are heading back to school, and while parents might be very proud, be careful with what you’re posting online.

Lisa Schiller with the Better Business Bureau says viral posts like having your child hold up a sign on their first day could come with risks.

“Back to school photos with those children holding a board with their full name, age, height, and other details. That’s great for your own personal information, you know, keep it in the home. But don’t put it on social media.”

All of that data could be used to steal you or your child’s identity, or it could be used to guess passwords and break into online accounts.

Teens and college students heading back to school also ought to take some time to go over what they’re sharing on social media. Schiller says it’s important to check your settings on who you’re exchanging information with.

“You may want to remove Remove personal information from your account that others can see like your telephone number or your address.”

You should also look over your friend list and make sure what you’re sharing is going to the people you want it to.