Flags at half-staff to memorialize Waukesha Parade victims

Flags will fly at half-staff across Wisconsin on Monday, November 21 to mark the anniversary of the deadly attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to be lowered in recognition and remembrance of the victims – 52-year-old Tamara Durand, 81-year-old Wilhelm Hospel, 52-year-old Jane Kulich, 71-year-old Leanna Owen, 79-year-old Virginia Sorenson and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. Last week, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell

“As Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the senseless, violent attack at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, Kathy and I are thinking of the entire Waukesha community, the six people whose lives were mercilessly taken, and all of the loved ones, friends, first responders, and neighbors for whom this anniversary will be especially difficult and traumatic. As we remember this tragic event, we also reflect on the first responders, community leaders, and neighbors who ran toward danger to help, every person who responded in the days and months that followed with kindness, empathy, and compassion, and the extraordinary faith, strength, and resilience the Waukesha community has shown over the last year.”

Brooks to six life terms for the attack in which he drove his SUV through the parade route. Brooks has indicated he plans to appeal.