Abortion rights rally highlights Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Events took place around the nation including in Wisconsin, for Sunday’s 50th anniversary of the now overturned Roe versus Wade ruling. In Madison, protestors took part in a Bigger than Roe march on State Street before making their way to the State Capitol Rotunda. The Madison Area Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare (MARRCH) helped organize the protest.

Speakers in the rotunda focused on the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election. There are two conservative candidates, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow and former Justice Daniel Kelly, and two liberal candidates, Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

“The candidate who is elected in April must reflect the wants and the needs of the people of Wisconsin,” said Amadi Ozier of MARRCH. “Over 70% of the people of Wisconsin support abortion.”

The spring primaries take place February 21st, and the general election to decide the next state Supreme Court Justice is on April 4th.

In addition to Madison, Wausau, Elkhorn and Minocqua also had events on Sunday.

Abortion rights events in Wisconsin and around the country follow the annual anti-abortion March for Life demonstration, which took place on Friday in Washington DC, where thousands of anti-abortion activists turned up to celebrate the movement’s success.

