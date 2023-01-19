DNR tightens fish consumption advisories for Madison, Wausau, Stevens Point lakes

There are new fish consumption advisories being posted for the Yahara chain near Madison, and some lakes in Central Wisconsin.

The Department of Natural Resources is recommending people limit the amount of fish they eat from the Yahara chain of lakes, Lake Wausau, and the Lake Du Bay chain.

DNR Toxicologist Sean Strom says new testing in those areas shows increased PFAS contamination in popular fish like bass, crappies, and walleyes. “So certainly go out continue fishing, continue to eat those fish, but just be aware of the consumption advisories that might be in place for that given body of water.”

Strom says the updates are part of the agency’s efforts to protect the public. “So in about 2017, we started to include PFAS as part of that monitoring. And as a result, the more you look, the more we have found. And so when warranted, consumption advisories are issued.”

You can find full fish advisories online at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Fishing/consumption