Evers and Republicans talking but still far apart

They’ve been talking, but there’s still plenty of distance between Governor Tony Evers and Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature. “It’s good for people to understand that adults can get together and talk about things. That does not mean though that we’re going to agree on everything” Evers said on WKOW’s Capitol City Sunday.

Evers rejected a Republican proposal for a flat tax. “We don’t need to be spending our time and effort to provide the wealthiest of Wisconsinites with some extraordinary large tax cut,” the Democratic governor said.

“It’s important to keep discussions open because tax reform is just vitally important,” said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg).

Evers says the state’s current progressive tax system is a good one. LeMahieu says it’s uncompetitive with other states. “We’re not looking to grow the size of government. We’re looking to make sure that government can continue to operate efficiently and provide services that they need to provide.”

Evers will present his budget message in two weeks. LeMahieu said it’s likely that Republicans will reject that and start from the ground up.

