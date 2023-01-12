Evers appoints Paul Buhr to Natural Resources Board

Governor Tony Evers has appointed a dairy farmer from Viroqua to the state Natural Resources Board. Evers on Wednesday tapped Paul Buhr to replace William Bruins on the board, which sets policy for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Buhr, who owned and operated Rabur Holsteins for 45 years, currently serves on the Vernon County Holstein Board. Buhr will step down from his position on the Wisconsin Technical College System Board before moving onto the DNR board January 20th.

In a statement, Evers said Buhr “is a strong advocate and champion for land and water conservation, and he understands that protecting our environment and family farms is a priority for Wisconsin’s future.”

Bruins’ term on the board expired at the end of last year. Buhr’s appointment requires approval by the Wisconsin State Senate.