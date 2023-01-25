Evers delivers State of the State address

Governor Tony Evers laid out his priorities for Wisconsin in his fifth State of the State address on Tuesday night. The Democratic governor noted that state government is in a great fiscal position, expected to end the current biennium with about a $6.5 billion surplus and over $1.7 billion in the rainy day fund.

Evers called for nearly $1.3 billion in new state spending on mental health initiatives, addressing PFAS contamination and supporting Wisconsin workers. Evers also called for a major increase in shared revenues to local governments to be funded with 20 percent of the sales tax. He rejected a Republican flat tax proposal, calling that a giveaway for the wealthiest in the state.

In the Republican response, Speaker Robin Vos pledged Wisconsin Republicans will not raise taxes and won’t pass a budget that doesn’t have significant tax reform.