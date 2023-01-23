High wholesale prices to blame for rise in egg prices, says WGA president

High egg prices across the county are due to high wholesale prices from producers.

Large egg companies have more than doubled the wholesale price of eggs over the last year. Wisconsin Grocers Association president Brandon Scholz says those prices aren’t something a local grocer can easily absorb.

“Grocers margins, especially in something that’s perishable, like dairy, eggs, produce meat, those sorts of things, you know, you got to sell it. And if you don’t, you can’t get your money back.”

Scholz says you should shop around to see if you can’t find better deals on locally produced eggs. “You’re gonna find some that are maybe private label that is priced lower than what you might find from a national brand, or maybe an organic product.”

Agriculture advocacy group Farm Action is calling for an FTC investigation into possible price fixing after reports that the company behind Eggland’s Best and Land o Lakes saw a 600 percent increase in profits on egg sales last year.