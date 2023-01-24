Wisconsin DOJ offers school safety training

The Wisconsin Department of Justice will offer school safety training to all Wisconsin schools. The training, which will be led by the Office of School Safety, will help school staff to put a plan in place for school crises and get kids back to their parents and guardians following an event, according to a media release.

Attorney General Josh Kaul calls the training part of an ongoing, proactive effort to give schools the tools they need to keep kids safe. The training, which can be used in a range of situations, will reduce stress during a crisis, according to DOJ.

More than $2 million in federal grants and more than $1.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act has been set aside to fund the training.