Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in Aurora Health Ivermectin case

The State Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday in a case over the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. In 2019, Aurora Health refused to administer ivermectin to John Zingsheim, after his family got a prescription for it from outside of the Aurora network.

The FDA and most major medical groups maintain that ivermectin is ineffective against COVID.

ZIngsheim’s nephew, Allen Gahl, sued the hospital to force the treatment, and a local court sided with him. The appeals court ruled in favor of Aurora, saying the courts had no legal authority to force doctors to perform medical treatments. Gahl’s attorney says this is a case about personal freedoms.