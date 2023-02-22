Bill would help cover costs for women at increased risk for breast cancer

Proposed legislation would help cover costs for Wisconsin women at increased risk for breast cancer. The bill from state Senator Rachel Cabral-Guevara (R-Appleton) requires health insurance policies to provide additional coverage for the 40% of women with dense breast tissue, where a mammogram alone may not be enough.

“This piece of legislation, I feel is essential for the health of Wisconsin, for the health of our families, and for early detection,” the lawmaker said. “Screenings, particularly breast cancer screenings are important for everybody. We all have important females in our lives that have been impacted in some way.”

Cabral-Guevara said out of pocket expenses for women with dense breast tissue can be prohibitively expensive. Her measure has bipartisan support.