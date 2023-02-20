Wisconsin Radio Network

Former UW Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies

Former UW Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has died. Blank, who led the university for nearly a decade, died Friday. She served as the school’s chancellor from 2013 to 2022, before leaving to become president of Northwestern University.

Blank announced last year that she would not be taking that position after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said Blank was “a brilliant leader” who cared deeply about the UW.

 