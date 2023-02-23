Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl dies at age 86

Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl has died. Governor Tony Evers’ office made the announcement on Thursday. Earl, the state’s 41st governor from 1983 to 1987, had recently suffered a stroke and was receiving palliative care.

Earl was a native of Michigan, a U.S. Navy veteran and a graduate of Michigan State University and the University of Chicago Law School. Earl served as an assistant district attorney in Marathon County and as Wausau City Attorney before being elected to the state Assembly in a 1969 special election. He was reelected in 1970 and 1972 and served as majority leader in his second term.

Earl was also secretary of the Department of Administration from 1974 to 1975 and the Department of Natural Resources from 1975 to 1980, serving under governors of both parties.

Earl was 86 years old. Governor Evers has issued an Executive Order for flags around Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for Earl, through sunset on Friday, March 3.