Primaries determine mayoral matchups in Wisconsin cities

Tuesday’s primaries determined matchups for April’s mayoral elections in major Wisconsin cities. Incumbent Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, took away nearly 60% of the vote. Rhodes-Conway will face off against former Deputy Mayor Gloria Reyes, who received nearly 28% of the vote.

In the primary for mayor of Green Bay, Brown County Director of Administration Chad Weininger earned the top spot, edging out incumbent Eric Genrich by just 87 votes. The two move on to the spring election.

The mayor’s race in Racine had incumbent Corey Mason outdistancing alderman Henry Perez and financial services rep Jim DeMatthew, both by over a thousand votes.