Protasiewicz, Kelly advance to April election for state supreme court seat

The race for state supreme court has been narrowed to two.

Milwaukee County judge Janet Protasiewicz and former State Supreme Court justice Dan Kelly are advancing to the spring election. They defeated two other judges, Waukesha County Judge Janet Dorow and Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell.

Political spending in the race topped over 9 million dollars, for what is ostensibly a nonpartisan race.

If Protasiewicz wins the seat, it will shift the balance of the court from conservative to liberal ahead of major decisions like the state’s ban on abortion.