Report shows secord breaking spending on governor’s race

A new report backs up previous studies on spending in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race. An analysis released by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign calculated more than $164 million in spending between the candidates and outside political groups.

That amount blew away the previous Wisconsin record, which was $93 million in 2018.

Among both the campaigns and outside organizations in 2022, Democrats outspent Republicans. Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez combined to spend nearly $42 million. Michels and his Republican running mate Roger Roth spent about $28.5 million.