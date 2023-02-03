WEC voting equipment audit finds no mechanical errors

An audit of state voting machines finds no mechanical errors. The Wisconsin Election Commission reported that the largest post-election voting equipment audit in state history found no mechanical errors and that all audited voting equipment performed to certification standards.

Commission members unanimously determined the effective error rate of the 2022 post-election equipment audit as 0.0%. The audit of equipment used in the November 2022 General Election covered 10% of reporting units across the state and included review of nearly 225,000 ballots.

WEC also reported no evidence of programming errors, unauthorized alterations or “hacking” of software, or malfunctions of equipment that altered the outcome of any races on the ballot. The audit did identify six issues attributed to human mistakes. None impacted the outcome of any contest.

The WEC detailed audit findings can be found in Commission meeting materials at the following link: https://elections.wi.gov/event/wisconsin-elections-commission-february-2023-meeting