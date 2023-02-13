WRN interviews with Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates

Wisconsin Radio Network interviewed each of the four candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court who will appear on the ballot in the Spring Primary.

While the Supreme Court is officially non-partisan, former Justice Daniel Kelly and Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow are running as conservatives, while Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz are running as liberals.

Conservatives currently hold a 4-3 majority on the court. The winner of this election will take the seat held by Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring. The top two vote getters will advance to the April general election.

Each candidate responded to the following questions:

What qualifications do you bring to the campaign for state Supreme Court? Describe to prospective voters what you believe is the proper role for the state Supreme Court? Explain your philosophy regarding judicial impartiality. Is it realistic to expect a justice to remain impartial on each and every case that comes before the court? How important is collegiality to the functioning of the court? To voters who’ve never participated in a state Supreme Court election – why is the April vote especially important?

LISTEN:

Former Justice Daniel Kelly:

Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz:

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow:

Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell: