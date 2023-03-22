DNR asks you not to feed deer while snow is still on the ground

Please don’t feed the deer this time of year.

DNR wildlife expert Amanda Kamps says trying to feed deer high-carbohydrate foods like corn could injure them right now, with the snowpack still on the ground.

“Because they have their digestive system that’s naturally adapted to more that woody debris for the food that is readily available in the winter months.”

Kamps says you can help them out by providing more shelter like fallen trees and thicker vegetation. “It’s doing some of those other things that are actually more helpful to deer than providing them more of that artificial resource in the winter.”

Deer will naturally start to eat more nutrient-rich food once the weather clears and the snow melts.