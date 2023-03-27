Parents Bill of Rights includes Fitzgerald’s CRT Transparency Act

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a Parents Bill of Rights. The Republican measure which passed on Friday includes Wisconsin Congressman Scott Fitzgerald’s CRT Transparency Act. That would require school districts post curriculum for each grade on a publicly accessible website as a condition of federal funding.

CRT, or critical race theory, is an academic concept not taught in Wisconsin K-12 schools. However, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly said last year that “teaching about race and racism is the only way to teach the complete story of the United States.”

The parents Bill of Rights is unlikely to advance in the Democratic controlled US Senate.