Republican proposal to alter 1849 abortion statute won’t advance in Senate

A proposal by Republicans to allow some abortions in Wisconsin is a non-starter with Democrats, and the Majority Leader in the state Senate.

The bill would update language regarding the life of the mother in the existing 1849 law, and also allow for 1st trimester abortions in cases of rape or incest. Governor Tony Evers says he’ll reject any measure that falls short of restoring full rights to abortion in Wisconsin. The century-old law went into effect following last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe vs. Wade.

Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) said the measure “updates the life of the mother to deal with today’s medical conditions and technology.”

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard (D-Madison) said Democrats want full restoration of abortion access in Wisconsin. “This is an absolute non-starter in the legislature, and it will not move forward into law.”

Governor Tony Evers has also rejected the bill, calling for full repeal of the repeal 1849 criminal abortion ban, which is also being challenged in a lawsuit by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Wisconsinites have been clear: we must restore #Roe and repeal Wisconsin’s 1849-era criminal abortion ban. Those are the freedoms Wisconsinites want, and those are the freedoms Wisconsinites deserve. My full statement on the bill Republicans announced today that does neither ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ud4JFX5eO0 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 15, 2023

“I am super disappointed that Governor Evers has drawn such a bright line to say that unless we basically have abortion until the baby is coming out of the birth canal, he will not sign any update to the statute,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). “I think that’s reckless and irresponsible.”

Just hours after Republican lawmakers announced legislation on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said the bill would not be considered on the Senate floor. In a statement, LeMahieu said abortion “is not a topic to use as a political football,” and criticized the response of Governor Evers.

The Governor’s announcement today made clear that this isn’t about exemptions for rape, incest, or the health of an expecting mother. The Evers administration will only consider radical pro-abortion proposals that pander to his progressive base. pic.twitter.com/nI6BrWibjb — Sen. Devin LeMahieu (@SenatorDevin) March 15, 2023

Senate sponsor Felzkowski also said Republicans do not currently have the 17 votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate.