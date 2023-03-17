Secretary of State La Follette resigns from office, Godlewski named as replacement

Wisconsin’s long-time Secretary of State has abruptly resigned.

Eighty-two-year-old Doug La Follette made the announcement Friday, a year to the day after announcing he was seeking a twelfth term. He narrowly defeated Republican Representative Amy Loudenbeck in November.

Governor Tony Evers names former state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski to serve the remainder of La Follette’s term.

LaFollette said he’s proud to have served and grateful to meet so many people during his 40 years in office, but that budget constraints placed on him by Republicans over the years have made it hard to do his job.