State Republicans signal intentions of striking down new school vaccination rules

The head of the state legislature’s rules committee wants to strike down new guidelines for child vaccinations.

That’s following a hearing where the Department of Health Services staff explained why the changes will help prevent serious illnesses. Doctor Ryan Westergaard from DHS says the goal is to prevent new outbreaks of whopping cough and prevent deaths from meningitis. “We aim to do everything that we know how to do, apply every tool that has been shown to be effective and safe, to keep our communities healthy. We believe that the only acceptable number of childhood deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases is zero.”

But State Senator Steve Nass told Dr. Westergaard he couldn’t trust anything Westergaard said after the state’s response to COVID-19.

“Honest to God, that made me so angry back then. And even now, I’ll be honest with you when I see you, I refer to you as Wisconsin’s Dr. Fauci.”

Nass calls the rules “arbitrary and capricious.”