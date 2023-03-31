UW System Regents approve tuition increase

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents voted Thursday to raise in-state undergraduate tuition. Increases will average 4.9% and will mean hundreds of dollars in additional costs for students and families.

The approved recommendation provides for adjustments in tuition and segregated fees that vary by university but average 4.9% (or $404) for resident undergraduates.

Accounting for an average 3.5% increase in room and board rates, the average increase to the overall total cost of attendance for Wisconsin resident undergraduate students at the four-year campuses would be 4.2% (or $706).

UW System President Jay Rothman said earlier this month that a decade-long tuition freeze is unsustainable. “We just have to make an adjustment so that we can continue as well to meet that ultimate goal of delivering the highest quality education, a world class education to our students.”

Regent Rodney Pasch was the only no vote as the Regents met Thursday at UW Stout in Menomonie. Pasch said Rothman’s tuition hike is too much for struggling students and isn’t a good look when more people are questioning the value of a college degree.