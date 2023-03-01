Wisconsin Counties Association gets update on Opioids Task Force

The Wisconsin Counties Association’s Opioid Task Force aims to help counties make the best use of their opioid settlement funds. Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel is task force chair. He said that includes helping individual counties assess their needs. Find out what your situation looks like in your county. Are people using it alone? Are they using it together? Are they using it at home? Are they using it at Kwik Trip? It seems to be different no matter where you are.”

During a Monday update at the Counties Association Legislative Conference in Madison, Doemel said providing NARCAN to overdose victims remains a critical component of the response to the opioid crisis. “This is not about making drug use safe,” Doemel said. “It’s about keeping people alive long enough to get them to recovery. We cannot help them when they’re dead.”

There are resources including a needs assessment toolkit available at https://www.wisopioidabatement.com