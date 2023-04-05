First woman and first Native American judge elected in Sawyer County

A Sawyer County woman achieved two historic firsts in Tuesday’s spring elections. Monica Isham is the new Judge for the newly established Sawyer County Circuit Court Branch 2.

Isham, Deputy Attorney General for Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, is the first woman and first Native American to serve as a judge in Sawyer County. She grew up on the LCO Reservation outside Hayward, and is a graduate of Hayward High School, UW Green Bay and Marquette University Law School.

Isham was unopposed on Tuesday’s ballot.