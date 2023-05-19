Wisconsin Radio Network

Another low unemployment rate record for Wisconsin

Wisconsin has hit another record low for unemployment. The state’s latest jobs report from the Department of Workforce Development shows a drop of a tenth of a point in the unemployment rate in April, bringing the number to 2.4 percent. That’s the third straight month the jobless rate has fallen to a record number.

The report also notes that Wisconsin added 3,800 jobs over the month and over 50,000 jobs over the past 12 months. Wisconsin’s unemployment number now sits a full percentage point under the national rate.