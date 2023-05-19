CUNA Mutual workers on strike

Hundreds of workers at a Madison-based insurance company are going on strike. Around 450 CUNA Mutual Group employees head to picket lines Friday in their first ever strike in the union’s 80 year history.

The announcement from Local 39, a union made up of office and professional employees, follows a year of failed negotiations on benefits, pensions and outsourcing at the company. Last month, Local 39 voted to authorize a strike lasting up to a week, with 92% of ballots in favor of allowing the strike.

WIBA