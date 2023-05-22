DNR asks for assistance for turtles during nesting season

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to assist wild turtles during their nesting season. Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species are active from May to late June as they emerge to lay eggs.

Their nesting migration often puts turtles in danger while crossing roads and traveling through residential areas. According to the DNR, female turtles being hit by vehicles is a leading cause of the state’s declining turtle population. In addition, turtle nests are highly susceptible to predators and some people steal eggs from them.

The public can protect turtle nests on their property with nest cages, and by driving carefully on roads near lakes, rivers and wetlands.