DNR recommends getting passes online

Get your vehicle or trail pass before visiting one of Wisconsin’s many outdoor recreation areas. Wisconsin has 50 state parks, 15 state forests and 44 state bike trails. If you’re headed to one this weekend, you’ll need a daily or annual admission sticker for your vehicle.

The annual pass is $28 for Wisconsin residents. If you’re headed to a state trail, make sure you have a state trail pass, as wardens will be out checking passes this weekend. Annual passes are $25, and daily passes are $5.

The Department of Natural Resources says you can save time by buying these stickers and passes online.

WJMC